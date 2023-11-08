Rec Room PATCH - the "Coming to a Beta Near You" edition

General Improvements
- Animation Controller improvements:
- Added the following chips into Beta: Animation Get Time Stamp, Animation Set Time Stamp, Animation Get Frame
- 'Animation Set Frame' now generates the correct amount of network heat, and no longer scales its frame index with the animation speed.
- Added a speed configure field.
- Added confirm delete dialogs for frames and object connections.
- Added 'Rec Room Object Reset' support to stop the animation and reset it to the first frame.
- Increased frame cap from 49 to 100.
- Reduced the ink to match the Animation Gizmo V1
- New beta chip: "Request Velocity Set Over Duration". This is equivalent to "Velocity Set", except it will continuously apply the velocity until either the input duration elapses, the authority of the input object changes, or another impulse is applied from a different CV2 chip (whichever is soonest)
- Added the new "Collision Detection Volume" component into beta! This is similar to the trigger volume, but works better for detecting at fast speeds and getting more data when hitting players or objects. This component is what is used in Make it to Midnight to detect Bonky's hammer hitting players, and we expect players will be able to pair this with the Swing Handle to make great custom melee weapons!
- Added a new beta spawnable tool Dialogue UI, which is a floating text box with some optional labels, an optional directional affordance, and up to four buttons.
- Beta update: Removed Throw Handle from Spawner components
- Editing curve and ribbon control points improved
- New to Beta: Swing Handle Component
- Tweaked support for emojis and extended Unicode in chat
Bug Fixes
- Players should see improved stability when suspending the game on Xbox
- Fixed blurry text for PCVR players
- Fixed a bug where switching back from ACM forced the Maker Pen creation mode to "Move"
- Enabled Advanced Creation Mode on the Oculus PC build
- Shapes in Advanced Creation Mode now have labels
- Arrow key navigation is available for all searchable tabs in Advanced Creation Mode
- Saving a room with the Paste tool equipped no longer disables UI navigation on room load in Advanced Creation Mode
- Runtime edited tags will now display properly when in Advanced Creation Mode.
- Running 'Add Tag' chips with an empty string will no longer add an empty tag for Advanced Creation Mode
- Fixed a bug with
Disable Physicsoption that prevented it from working for some players in multiplayer scenarios
- Fixed a bug that caused the Log String chip to not continue execution after saving a room with a synced Text Screen component
- Fixed a bug with Swatch UI so that it updates correctly
- Weapon prop beacon settings should now update properly between players
- Fix object highlight outlines in mirrors on iOS
- Cat Hat and Yeti Hat can no longer be adjusted to completely cover the player's eyes
Rec Room Studio
- Studio Functions provide a new way to author custom chips that interact with your Rec Room Studio prefabs. You can add Studio Functions to the Rec Room Object component on your Rec Room Studio prefab, and each Studio Function you create can be called by a Studio Function Chip that you can create and configure in-game with your Maker Pen.
- Remove options from the Render Pipeline Converter that could break materials if used incorrectly
- Fixed a bug where bloom/emissive materials weren't showing up correctly while in RRStudio.
- Validate that cameras have an output texture set to prevent drawing directly to the main screen buffer
- Improve camera validation messaging & add help links
- Performance improvements for Playing or Uploading rooms
- Fix the error "Could not initialize the Rec Room API. The type initializer for ... threw an exception"
