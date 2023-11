Share · View all patches · Build 12646511 · Last edited 8 November 2023 – 03:32:14 UTC by Wendy

A new kind of major update for Doomies has been released! (Build 29-Public preview)

Heavily modified HUD to improve visibility and to reduce noise

Game-Feel improvements

Added a new level

Added a new illustration of Eric for the main menu

Increased difficulty for later levels

Improved collisions

Enjoy the update!

If you don't like certain things of the update, notify them and i'll consider changing them!