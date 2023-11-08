 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Red Crucible: Phoenix Rising update for 8 November 2023

Update Notes: v0.5.6f3

Share · View all patches · Build 12646477 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: joining wrong team after a player leaves Squad vs Squad match
  • Fixed an issue joining regular matches after creating a Squad vs Squad match

Changed files in this update

Depot 2279581 Depot 2279581
  • Loading history…
Depot 2279582 Depot 2279582
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link