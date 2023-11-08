- Fixed: joining wrong team after a player leaves Squad vs Squad match
- Fixed an issue joining regular matches after creating a Squad vs Squad match
Red Crucible: Phoenix Rising update for 8 November 2023
Update Notes: v0.5.6f3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2279581 Depot 2279581
- Loading history…
Depot 2279582 Depot 2279582
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update