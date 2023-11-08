 Skip to content

禁忌试炼 update for 8 November 2023

November 8th Update (2)

Dear players, hello.

Thank you for your feedback. The contents of this update are as follows:

  1. Fixed a bug where the Valkyrie's power couldn't receive the task of making Spiritual Water after reaching level 50.
  2. Increased Hela's base damage, enhanced the speed of Hela's acceleration, and removed optimizations for stacking Hela at high frequencies (to prevent missing damage from certain counts).
  3. Slightly extended the difficulty growth curve in the early stages, from level 1-20 to level 1-40 (difficulty remains unchanged after level 40, but it will be smoother before level 40).

Note: To obtain the best gaming experience, please make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the game.

