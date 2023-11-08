November 8th Update (2)

Dear players, hello.
Thank you for your feedback. The contents of this update are as follows:
- Fixed a bug where the Valkyrie's power couldn't receive the task of making Spiritual Water after reaching level 50.
- Increased Hela's base damage, enhanced the speed of Hela's acceleration, and removed optimizations for stacking Hela at high frequencies (to prevent missing damage from certain counts).
- Slightly extended the difficulty growth curve in the early stages, from level 1-20 to level 1-40 (difficulty remains unchanged after level 40, but it will be smoother before level 40).
Note: To obtain the best gaming experience, please make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the game.
