X Invader update for 8 November 2023

11/08 Hot Fix

This is the hotfix information that took place today.
Please check the details below.

If there is a problem with running the game after the update
Please proceed with the file integrity check first.

■ File integrity check method:
https://help.steampowered.com/ko/faqs/view/0C48-FCBD-DA71-93EB

■ Update version: v 0.5.1

■ Patch Note:

  1. Bug Fix
  • Bug fixes that reset the avatar's purchase status by switching to the Weapon tab immediately after purchasing the avatar.

In the event of a relapse or additional issues,
If you report to us on Discord, we can respond quickly.

X Invader Discord: https://discord.gg/jWm7ZAtd

Thank you.

