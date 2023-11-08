11/08 Hot Fix

This is the hotfix information that took place today.
Please check the details below.
If there is a problem with running the game after the update
Please proceed with the file integrity check first.
■ File integrity check method:
https://help.steampowered.com/ko/faqs/view/0C48-FCBD-DA71-93EB
■ Update version: v 0.5.1
■ Patch Note:
- Bug Fix
- Bug fixes that reset the avatar's purchase status by switching to the Weapon tab immediately after purchasing the avatar.
In the event of a relapse or additional issues,
If you report to us on Discord, we can respond quickly.
X Invader Discord: https://discord.gg/jWm7ZAtd
Thank you.
Changed files in this update