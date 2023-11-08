Hey everyone! A bit of a bigger list of fixes today, and a new feature to display the presence of enemy damage shields above their sprite and health bar.
Patch Notes 1.0.007
New
- Added a blue meter above enemy health bars to represent the value of their damage shield (if present)
Changes
- Tweaked Charion stats so they have less Health but a bit more Defense (overall their effective Health has been nerfed as they were a bit too tanky before, especially as Elites)
- The Mortal Reminder dungeon modifier now reduces starting Bleedout points to 2 instead of 1
- Put a warning in the journal entries of certain campaign quests, letting you know that death will result in a game over state
Fixes
- The damage preview that shows when preparing an attack now properly takes the enemy's damage shield into account
- Fixed a bug where some Legendary knowledge events weren't appearing in dungeons
- Fixed an issue where characters were being "prepared" on the deployment area twice and they appeared to jump around before combat started
- The Guardian's basic attack now properly does Holy damage
- Fixed a potential bug with Bounty Hunter enemies where the grenade they throw could persist through battles
- All terrain effects should now be able to override other terrain effects properly
- Fixed an issue so completing a quest should now always clear any temporary allies
- Fixed various issues where there could be too few or too many contracts in some cities (especially after playing for a lot of hours)
- Most Points of Interest on the map should now be properly highlighted if you click the magnifying glass icon to go to their location (this isn't retroactive so it won't work with existing quests you already have)
- Fixed an issue where certain customization options weren't being saved
- Sorting by Relics now works on the company management screen
- Various text and stats on town tooltips are now updated immediately when highlighting them
- Fixed an issue where the point of interest on the map for Campaign quest "The Baggage Train" could time out. If you were affected by this issue it should be resolved retroactively the next time you load your save
- The VSync option should now be properly be saved when restarting the game
- Ambushed debuffs now work properly for both sides
- Deployment areas are now accurate for when you ambush enemies and when they ambush you
- Fixed a bug where the Pugilist's 'Mind Over Matter' passive was making him ignore the debuff from being ambushed
- Fixed a bug where Legendary gear was incorrectly included in the repair price at markets (and was inflating the bill)
- Fixed a bug that could occur during 2 campaign fights where the game would think one of your characters was in a different spot than their sprite position appeared in (due to a scripted cutscene that played beforehand)
