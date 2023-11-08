Multiplayer Co-op Hotfix on Nov.8

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Howdy Builders,

This latest hotfix brings a slew of improvements and fixes to enhance your My Time at Sandrock Co-op experience. Our server is back online now! Here's a detailed changelist:

Fixed the issue of items being lost from personal storage boxes when moved by others.

Fixed the problem where the sound effects of the Equipment Researcher could be heard by other players.

Fixed the incorrect display of workshop reputation EXP bars.

Fixed the issue where machines did not manufacture the specified item according to player input.

Optimized the acquisition method of Emeralds.

Fixed the problem of gaining workshop reputation from crafting and disassembling water and dew.

Fixed the issue where the ponytail hairstyle was not hidden at close distances.

Fixed the abnormal accessory-wearing issue when wearing Protective suiTs.

Optimized the collection interaction range for players.

Fixed the issue where male voice 1 was set as the default even when no voice was selected.

Fixed the issue of delayed updating of player level information.

Fixed the incorrect mini-map display in the Mole Cave dungeon.

Fixed the rendering anomaly in the mysterious room of the Breach.

Fixed the incorrect scene arrangement in the Bandirat Cave dungeon.

Fixed the incorrect scene arrangement in the Block World dungeon.

Fixed the team error issue in hazardous dungeons under specific circumstances.

Fixed the issue of the Hallucinogenic Mist debuff synchronizing to teammates upon login.

Fixed the problem of retaining the previous town's marriage mail after moving out

Fixed the lack of adaptation in the arrange bedding interface at certain resolutions.

Fixed the issue of missing spouse information in the player information interface.

Fixed the incorrect positioning issue when players get married.

Fixed the incorrect performance of marriage proposals/acceptance while riding.

Fixed the mileage counting errors in "Collector," "Explorer," and "Stargazer."

Fixed the NPC data error in the Boxing machine.

Fixed the issue where cards could not be placed onto the correct area during playing Critters.

Fixed the text layout errors in some UI of the Mahjong system.

Fixed the issue of NPCs jumping out of the second-floor house in the workshop.

Fixed the incorrect animation during female Builder interacts with Jane.

Fixed the issue of fireworks not being deducted during the play/date with firework minigame.

Fixed the issue of the photo option still appearing in play date even when the camera is not unlocked.

Fixed the collision errors of some models in the scene.

Fixed the abnormal door effect in the Graveyard Shack.

Fixed the incorrect model placement in the sandrunning scene.

Fixed some model texture loss and errors.

Fixed the incorrect map fog.

Optimized the controller operation of some systems.

Fixed game crashes in some situations

Thank you for your continued support and invaluable feedback. Keep building, and remember, your adventures in Sandrock shape its destiny!

Happy Building!