The Bunny Graveyard update for 8 November 2023

(Screenshots work now!) Update Notes for 1.0.21

Update Notes for 1.0.21 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-You can now take screenshots on Steam
-Fixed a crash that happens when you load your game back to the vents section
-Fixed a minor visual and audio bug on the gate to the bridge
-Fixed an issue where the note found on the Mutated Handy Pals puzzle did not show up on screen when interacted
-Fixed a minor audio issue with the piano section (Piano song looped midway through)
-Fixed an issue where the introduction dialogue for the Handy Pal played again after loading the game and getting all the pieces of paper
-Fixed an issue where the Mutated Handy Pals respawned if you reloaded the game after finding the key

NOTES: I've been reading your requests for Steam Cloud compatibility, I will try to add it to the game as soon as possible. Also, the reason the game is getting these patches is because I updated the game's engine, and it messed up some of the code. If you see any more bugs or the game crashes, please let me know. -Ken "ElPichon"

