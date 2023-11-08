(Screenshots work now!) Update Notes for 1.0.21

-You can now take screenshots on Steam

-Fixed a crash that happens when you load your game back to the vents section

-Fixed a minor visual and audio bug on the gate to the bridge

-Fixed an issue where the note found on the Mutated Handy Pals puzzle did not show up on screen when interacted

-Fixed a minor audio issue with the piano section (Piano song looped midway through)

-Fixed an issue where the introduction dialogue for the Handy Pal played again after loading the game and getting all the pieces of paper

-Fixed an issue where the Mutated Handy Pals respawned if you reloaded the game after finding the key

NOTES: I've been reading your requests for Steam Cloud compatibility, I will try to add it to the game as soon as possible. Also, the reason the game is getting these patches is because I updated the game's engine, and it messed up some of the code. If you see any more bugs or the game crashes, please let me know. -Ken "ElPichon"