 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

仙侠世界2 update for 8 November 2023

2023年11月8日服务器维护公告

Share · View all patches · Build 12646066 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

尊敬的上仙们：
我们将对全区进行停机维护，届时您将无法登陆游戏，维护时间根据实际情况可能会提前或者延后，对您造成的不便，敬请谅解。

维护时间：2023年11月8日10:00-12:00
维护范围：全区

更新内容：
1.11月8日—11月14日限时出售“双十一仙尊福袋、双十一仙童福袋”。
2.商城降低“属性锁定符、属性传承符”的售价。

Changed files in this update

仙侠世界2 Content Depot 1674341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link