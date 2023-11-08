-
More bug fixes.
-
More TRUE Ending shenanigans.
-
Added some stuff to Oceania's backroom.
-
Fixed some more clipping issues.
-
Preparing for 2.0, coming ever closer.
GateTail update for 8 November 2023
GateTail-Windows: V:1.885 - The Value Of Playtesting Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
