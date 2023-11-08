 Skip to content

GateTail update for 8 November 2023

GateTail-Windows: V:1.885 - The Value Of Playtesting Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12646039 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • More bug fixes.

  • More TRUE Ending shenanigans.

  • Added some stuff to Oceania's backroom.

  • Fixed some more clipping issues.

  • Preparing for 2.0, coming ever closer.

