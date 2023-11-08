 Skip to content

Nonsensical Video Generator update for 8 November 2023

Milestone 4 Hotfix 2 (v1.0.0.19)

Share · View all patches · Build 12646004 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a quick hotfix.

Here are the changes in this update:

  • Fixed a bug where downloading themes from the Workshop will not copy their assets

Let me know if you have any issues with this update.
Happy generating!

