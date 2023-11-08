Milestone 4 Hotfix 2 (v1.0.0.19)

This is a quick hotfix.
Here are the changes in this update:
- Fixed a bug where downloading themes from the Workshop will not copy their assets
Let me know if you have any issues with this update.
Happy generating!
