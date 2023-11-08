 Skip to content

Cards and Castles 2 update for 8 November 2023

Minor Update

Build 12645980 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New players now start with 2 additional daily quests, for a total of 3.
  • Fixed a bug causing new players who skip the tutorial suggested vs AI mission to not have any quests loaded.

Changed files in this update

