- New players now start with 2 additional daily quests, for a total of 3.
- Fixed a bug causing new players who skip the tutorial suggested vs AI mission to not have any quests loaded.
Cards and Castles 2 update for 8 November 2023
Minor Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Cards and Castles 2 Content Depot 1719391
- Loading history…
OSX Depot 1719392
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update