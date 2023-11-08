🔧 Improved Inventory Interaction:🔧

Players can now swiftly close the inventory and pause menu by pressing the respective buttons twice or hitting "esc," streamlining the user experience during gameplay.

🚫 Inventory Restrictions:🚫

Jumping and dodging functionalities are temporarily disabled while the inventory is open, preventing unintended actions during inventory management.

⚔️🔧Weapon Fixes and Enhancements:⚔️🔧

Addressed an issue where two-handed weapons prevented jumping even when sheathed. Now, proper functionality is restored, allowing seamless gameplay with two-handed weapons.

🧪Potion Fixes and Auto-Equip Feature:🧪⚔️

Fixed potion-related issues. Health, stamina, and barrier potions now automatically equip and stack into available slots. If no slot is available, they are stored in the inventory, simplifying potion management.

💪Stamina-Driven Attacks:💪

Attacks now drain stamina, with the amount depending on the specific attack. This strategic addition adds depth to combat, requiring players to manage their stamina effectively during engagements.

🗡️Weapon Sheathing Enhancement: 🗡️

The ability to sheathe weapons with "Q" has been removed to prevent accidental actions. Players can now sheathe and draw weapons by pressing "1." Alternatively, hitting the attack button without a drawn weapon will automatically unsheath it, providing a more intuitive weapon management system.

🏹🎯Bow Aim Mechanic Update: 🏹🎯

Aiming with the bow is now streamlined. Players no longer need to hold down the right mouse button to aim; instead, simply hold the left mouse button to aim, and release it to shoot. This adjustment enhances the bow combat experience, making it more fluid and accessible.

🔧Improved Looting Experience:🔧

Fixed a delay issue with looting from chests, eliminating the need for multiple clicks to loot an item. Looting is now smoother and more responsive.

❤️💊New Potion Type: Greater Health Potion: ❤️💊

Introduced a new health potion variant, the Greater Health Potion, which heals 100 more health than regular potions. (for a total of 200 health) Stock up on these potent elixirs for challenging encounters!