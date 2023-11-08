 Skip to content

Nonsensical Video Generator update for 8 November 2023

Milestone 4 Hotfix 1 (v1.0.0.18)

Milestone 4 Hotfix 1 (v1.0.0.18)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Woo! Themes are here! This update adds the ability to submit custom themes to the Steam Workshop.

Here are the changes in this update:

  • The Halloween skin has been removed
  • Added user customization through themes
  • The Addons tab now scrolls back to the top when actions occur

This is how themes work:

  • Themes are submitted to the Steam Workshop
  • Subscribing to a theme and either restarting NVG or reloading addons will make it appear in the Addons tab
  • Toggling a theme will fade out the current theme and fade in the new one
  • Only one theme can be enabled at a time
  • Creating a theme can be done within the Addon Management section of the Addons tab
  • Editing the contents of a theme must be done through File Explorer, where assets can be replaced or removed
  • Unmodified assets should be removed before uploading a theme to the Workshop

Let me know if you have any issues with this update.
Happy generating!

