Milestone 4 Hotfix 1 (v1.0.0.18)

Build 12645943 · Last edited 8 November 2023 – 01:59:14 UTC

Woo! Themes are here! This update adds the ability to submit custom themes to the Steam Workshop.

Here are the changes in this update:

The Halloween skin has been removed

Added user customization through themes

The Addons tab now scrolls back to the top when actions occur

This is how themes work:

Themes are submitted to the Steam Workshop

Subscribing to a theme and either restarting NVG or reloading addons will make it appear in the Addons tab

Toggling a theme will fade out the current theme and fade in the new one

Only one theme can be enabled at a time

Creating a theme can be done within the Addon Management section of the Addons tab

Editing the contents of a theme must be done through File Explorer, where assets can be replaced or removed

Unmodified assets should be removed before uploading a theme to the Workshop

Let me know if you have any issues with this update.

Happy generating!