Milestone 4 Hotfix 1 (v1.0.0.18)

Woo! Themes are here! This update adds the ability to submit custom themes to the Steam Workshop.
Here are the changes in this update:
- The Halloween skin has been removed
- Added user customization through themes
- The Addons tab now scrolls back to the top when actions occur
This is how themes work:
- Themes are submitted to the Steam Workshop
- Subscribing to a theme and either restarting NVG or reloading addons will make it appear in the Addons tab
- Toggling a theme will fade out the current theme and fade in the new one
- Only one theme can be enabled at a time
- Creating a theme can be done within the Addon Management section of the Addons tab
- Editing the contents of a theme must be done through File Explorer, where assets can be replaced or removed
- Unmodified assets should be removed before uploading a theme to the Workshop
Let me know if you have any issues with this update.
Happy generating!
Changed files in this update