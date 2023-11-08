TransOps.PlayTest9 *Structure Fix*

Share · View all patches · Build 12645881 · Last edited 8 November 2023 – 02:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Another fix to Character Selection. The save Structure for Player Profiles was broken up.

Character Selection

Save Structure Player Profile broken up. Player Profile will only hold Name and Rank Stats. Saved Characters have their own profiles ei;

SaveGame.sav

PlayerProfile.sav

CharacterProfile_SWAT.sav

CharacterProfile_MERC.sav

Not deploying? Check hints and popup messages. Make sure the character you are selecting is the one spawning.

New Maps Still in PlayTest

Camp Confusion - Night TDM

Runs terrible unless using command "r.shadowquality 0" in command console.

Camp Confusion - Day TDM

Runs decent, pretty fun too.