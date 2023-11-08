TransOps.PlayTest9 *Structure Fix*

Another fix to Character Selection. The save Structure for Player Profiles was broken up.
- Character Selection
Save Structure Player Profile broken up. Player Profile will only hold Name and Rank Stats. Saved Characters have their own profiles ei;
- SaveGame.sav
- PlayerProfile.sav
- CharacterProfile_SWAT.sav
- CharacterProfile_MERC.sav
Not deploying? Check hints and popup messages. Make sure the character you are selecting is the one spawning.
New Maps Still in PlayTest
- Camp Confusion - Night TDM
Runs terrible unless using command "r.shadowquality 0" in command console.
- Camp Confusion - Day TDM
Runs decent, pretty fun too.
Changed files in this update