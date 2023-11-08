 Skip to content

Trans Ops Playtest update for 8 November 2023

TransOps.PlayTest9 *Structure Fix*

Another fix to Character Selection. The save Structure for Player Profiles was broken up.

  • Character Selection

Save Structure Player Profile broken up. Player Profile will only hold Name and Rank Stats. Saved Characters have their own profiles ei;

  • SaveGame.sav
  • PlayerProfile.sav
  • CharacterProfile_SWAT.sav
  • CharacterProfile_MERC.sav

Not deploying? Check hints and popup messages. Make sure the character you are selecting is the one spawning.

New Maps Still in PlayTest

  • Camp Confusion - Night TDM

Runs terrible unless using command "r.shadowquality 0" in command console.

  • Camp Confusion - Day TDM

Runs decent, pretty fun too.

