A Tiny Sticker Tale update for 8 November 2023

New A Tiny Sticker Tale v1.1 update with New Content!

Build 12645852

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New A Tiny Sticker Tale v1.1 major update with New Content!

We are super happy to share a new major update with a lot of new content for A Tiny Sticker Tale!

Here is a quick summary of everything:

  • Flynn's customization, allowing Flynn to customize their look with dresses, hats, accessories, etc
  • Bigger house to decorate (2 extra rooms added)
  • New NPC Merchant, with him players will be able to purchase clothes and accessories, and special Halloween and Christmas items
  • Halloween special items, available with the Merchant those special items will allow Flynn to decorate with Halloween furniture and there will also be a special sticker to change the environment of any place to Halloween
  • Christmas special items, available with the Merchant those special items will allow Flynn to decorate with Christmas furniture and there will also be a special sticker to change the environment of any place to Christmas

We hope you like this new update!

If you are enjoying A Tiny Sticker Tale please consider leaving a review, that helps a lot!

Steve
Ogre Pixel
www.ogrepixel.com

