New A Tiny Sticker Tale v1.1 update with New Content!

New A Tiny Sticker Tale v1.1 major update with New Content!
We are super happy to share a new major update with a lot of new content for A Tiny Sticker Tale!
Here is a quick summary of everything:
- Flynn's customization, allowing Flynn to customize their look with dresses, hats, accessories, etc
- Bigger house to decorate (2 extra rooms added)
- New NPC Merchant, with him players will be able to purchase clothes and accessories, and special Halloween and Christmas items
- Halloween special items, available with the Merchant those special items will allow Flynn to decorate with Halloween furniture and there will also be a special sticker to change the environment of any place to Halloween
- Christmas special items, available with the Merchant those special items will allow Flynn to decorate with Christmas furniture and there will also be a special sticker to change the environment of any place to Christmas
We hope you like this new update!
If you are enjoying A Tiny Sticker Tale please consider leaving a review, that helps a lot!
Steve
Ogre Pixel
www.ogrepixel.com
Changed files in this update