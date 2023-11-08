New A Tiny Sticker Tale v1.1 update with New Content!

Share · View all patches · Build 12645852 · Last edited 8 November 2023 – 02:09:20 UTC by Wendy

We are super happy to share a new major update with a lot of new content for A Tiny Sticker Tale!

Here is a quick summary of everything:

Flynn's customization , allowing Flynn to customize their look with dresses, hats, accessories, etc

, allowing Flynn to customize their look with dresses, hats, accessories, etc Bigger house to decorate (2 extra rooms added)

(2 extra rooms added) New NPC Merchant , with him players will be able to purchase clothes and accessories, and special Halloween and Christmas items

, with him players will be able to purchase clothes and accessories, and special Halloween and Christmas items Halloween special items , available with the Merchant those special items will allow Flynn to decorate with Halloween furniture and there will also be a special sticker to change the environment of any place to Halloween

, available with the Merchant those special items will allow Flynn to decorate with Halloween furniture and there will also be a special sticker to change the environment of any place to Halloween Christmas special items, available with the Merchant those special items will allow Flynn to decorate with Christmas furniture and there will also be a special sticker to change the environment of any place to Christmas

We hope you like this new update!

If you are enjoying A Tiny Sticker Tale please consider leaving a review, that helps a lot!

Steve

Ogre Pixel

www.ogrepixel.com