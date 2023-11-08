 Skip to content

Loser's Romance update for 8 November 2023

A Quick Update

  • Polished the UI and improved a few graphics.
  • Tinkered with the store page.
  • Added the option to randomize your character if you choose the quickstart ("skip intro") after your first playthrough. Now you can jump right back in for another run.

