- Polished the UI and improved a few graphics.
- Tinkered with the store page.
- Added the option to randomize your character if you choose the quickstart ("skip intro") after your first playthrough. Now you can jump right back in for another run.
Loser's Romance update for 8 November 2023
A Quick Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
