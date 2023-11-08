【1108】Bug fix about using the demo archive to play the official version.

**We found that some players using the demo archive would get a black screen after entering the room after entering the official version, we have fixed the issue urgently;

If you still find the problem after the update, please contact us, thank you! **

We are also paying attention to the new content updates and various suggestions that you are concerned about, and we are currently expecting a medium-sized update at the end of November, so we hope that you can give us some time, and we will endeavour to make the game better, thank you very much~!