Magicraft update for 8 November 2023

【1108】Bug fix about using the demo archive to play the official version.

Magicraft update for 8 November 2023

Build 12645798

Patchnotes via Steam Community
**We found that some players using the demo archive would get a black screen after entering the room after entering the official version, we have fixed the issue urgently;

If you still find the problem after the update, please contact us, thank you! **

We are also paying attention to the new content updates and various suggestions that you are concerned about, and we are currently expecting a medium-sized update at the end of November, so we hope that you can give us some time, and we will endeavour to make the game better, thank you very much~!

