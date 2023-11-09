Patch Notes for 1.0.13f1 hotfix

Hi everyone. We have another patch for you today with a bunch of gameplay fixes addressing the garbage issues and stray pets Mariina discussed in Monday's CO Word of the Week. We continue to investigate the issues you have reported, but we wanted to bring you these fixes right away.

Please note that existing garbage notifications in your current saves may not clear properly unless the building is rebuilt, however, new buildings and saves created after this patch shouldn't have this issue.

Bug fixes & improvements: