Patch Notes for 1.0.13f1 hotfix

Hi everyone. We have another patch for you today with a bunch of gameplay fixes addressing the garbage issues and stray pets Mariina discussed in Monday's CO Word of the Week. We continue to investigate the issues you have reported, but we wanted to bring you these fixes right away.
Please note that existing garbage notifications in your current saves may not clear properly unless the building is rebuilt, however, new buildings and saves created after this patch shouldn't have this issue.
Bug fixes & improvements:
- Balanced Garbage production and accumulation calculations
- Fixed garbage truck accidentally adding garbage load when calculating garbage amount estimate for the path
- Fixed garbage resource "Trade value" showing negative value in statistics
- Balanced Incinerator Plant electricity output
- Fixed various character clothing issues
- Balanced stray pets in the city
- Increased pathfind penalty for unsafe u-turns on highway
- Fixed incorrect traffic lane-changing behavior when one or more lanes are merged to one from the left side
- Balanced Water Consumption of multiple City Service buildings
- Fixed wrong zoning grid offset when opposite side of pedestrian street, alley or gravel road has retaining wall. (This can cause some zoning issues that cannot be automatically fixed if this type of location is already zoned in a save)
- Fixed cars signaling wrong side when leaving roundabout with left-hand traffic (Takes effect on existing saves only after touching roads near the roundabout with road tool)
- Fixed parking fee policy available for subway stations even though they don't have parking spaces
- Fixed an issue with randomization of radio ads per brand influence in a city
- Fixed faulty unicode and non-alphanumerical characters support to Microsoft cloud saves
- Fixes various occurrences of randomly bright windows on vehicles
- Matched Transportation infoview stop legend colors to stop icon colors
- Performance optimization to polygon area triangulation and validation
- Fix for potential error: Inspector failed to parse HTTP data on connection
Changed files in this update