v0.69.1 - Quality Of Life Update!

New Features
- Added Dialogue input prompts.
- Added Free Look camera sensitivity slider.
- Added two new songs to the Apartment playlist.
- Added Training videos for each tutorial (excluding Style Points).
Fixes
- Fixed a problem where Max Booster + Drift button in combination with Drift Assist caused bugs.
- Addressed an issue allowing players to move forward while waiting for the race to start.
- Fixed an issue which prevented Afterdashing at the start of the race.
Adjustments
- Added 'Switch' label for better clarity on the character switch button.
- Free Look scheme controller buttons now remapped to bumpers instead (RB Dash/Afterdash, LB Strike).
- Implemented smoothing for the Free Look camera.
- Increased the Free Look camera's dead zone to prevent unintended movements.
- Decreased steering sensitivity in Free Look scheme for better control.
- Normalized Momo voice lines for consistency.
- Disabled the old in-game controls screen.
- Removed "Trick" from chat censorship.
- Increased height of pole climb in Training.
- Free Look camera recentering is now permitted during Dash and Max Booster.
Changed files in this update