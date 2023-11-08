 Skip to content

FreeJack Online Playtest update for 8 November 2023

v0.69.1 - Quality Of Life Update!

v0.69.1 - Quality Of Life Update!

Last edited by Wendy

New Features

  • Added Dialogue input prompts.
  • Added Free Look camera sensitivity slider.
  • Added two new songs to the Apartment playlist.
  • Added Training videos for each tutorial (excluding Style Points).

Fixes

  • Fixed a problem where Max Booster + Drift button in combination with Drift Assist caused bugs.
  • Addressed an issue allowing players to move forward while waiting for the race to start.
  • Fixed an issue which prevented Afterdashing at the start of the race.

Adjustments

  • Added 'Switch' label for better clarity on the character switch button.
  • Free Look scheme controller buttons now remapped to bumpers instead (RB Dash/Afterdash, LB Strike).
  • Implemented smoothing for the Free Look camera.
  • Increased the Free Look camera's dead zone to prevent unintended movements.
  • Decreased steering sensitivity in Free Look scheme for better control.
  • Normalized Momo voice lines for consistency.
  • Disabled the old in-game controls screen.
  • Removed "Trick" from chat censorship.
  • Increased height of pole climb in Training.
  • Free Look camera recentering is now permitted during Dash and Max Booster.

