v0.6 NPCs & Romance Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 12645660 · Last edited 8 November 2023 – 01:32:07 UTC by Wendy

4 New Romanceables Added!

Get to know more about Eira, Luke, Ming, and Yan Yan!

You can unlock the following content for each new romanceable: 4 Heart Events (Purple 💜, Blue 💙, Green 💚, and Yellow 💛) 3 Hangout Events (2 Friendly Hangouts and 1 Romantic Date) Changes in daily dialogues based on relationship status. Letters in your Mailbox.

800+ dialogue lines added.

New character portraits (various emotions) added.

13 new letters players can receive.



All 10 romanceable townsfolk in v0.6!

New Features

Most of these were added based on your feedback!

You can now track NPC relationship progress in the Friendship Tab.

You can now sell your items at the General Store while it's open! Get that bit of extra gold you need for your purchases without having to wait for the next day.



Both an item's Sell Price and Energy can now be seen across the Inventory, Shipping Bin, and Chests.

Improved Map! 📍 Hangout Events are now marked on the Map. Added Legend for Hangout Events and Unexplored Locations. Map tracking improved to record a more accurate player position when outdoors. You can now track NPCs who have Green Hearts (or above) on the map!



Table Decor 🌷: Some small decor items (e.g. flower arrangements and frog plushes) can now be placed on some furniture. These furniture can hold 1 small decor item: Table Bedside Table Round Table Dining Table Comfortable Sofa



New Items

Mushroom Planter (Penny Bun)

Decor - Unique Flower Arrangement

Decor - Flower Arrangement (Pink, Orange, and Blue)

Keepsake [spoiler]Knitted Bookmark[/spoiler]



Other Changes

NPC relationships have been balanced.

Polished Dialogue Options UI.

Polished NPC Shop Icons.

Changed the term 'Date' to 'Hangout' for Hangout Events with NPCs who are just friends.

Added a tracker for unlocked/total tutorials under the Knowledge Tab.

Loading screen for loading save files have been updated.

[Controller] Improved controller navigation for Friendship Menu.

Fixes

NPC following the wrong routes/walking into walls after the player doesn't show up for a Hangout Event.

Fixed a bug causing players to get stuck in an animation after fainting from exhaustion while catching a new fish.

Energy Value of an edible item no longer shows decimal points when hovering over it from the hotbar.

Fixed the game camera zoom and camera placement for some cutscenes when playing in 1440x900 resolutions.

Other small fixes.

Optimisation

Harvesting from laaaarge farms with lots of crops causes lag. This has been improved greatly! (Happy to see the large farms, thanks for the reports!)

Reworked parts of dialogue logic.

Public beta branch

Public beta branch with Chinese (Simplified) Localisation for v0.6 will be available at a later date.

📝 What's next

I'll be rolling up my sleeves for the final update for this year (v0.7)! The v0.7 'Creatures & Caves' update should drop around the year-end holidays. It'll be a pretty special and big update, with exciting new stuff that brings us another step closer to 1.0.

I plan to work on:

Winter Festival ❄️⛄️ - the last festival, such that there's 1 festival per season! One of the ideas I have and hope to implement is a snowball fight mini-game :D If you have other ideas, we're always happy to hear them!

- the last festival, such that there's 1 festival per season! One of the ideas I have and hope to implement is a snowball fight mini-game :D If you have other ideas, we're always happy to hear them! Creature Variants 🐾✨ - many players have suggested this, and it's also something I've been wanting to add for a long time! What's a creature collector without some ✨variants✨? Tell us what you wish to see!!! (excited)

- many players have suggested this, and it's also something I've been wanting to add for a long time! What's a creature collector without some ✨variants✨? Tell us what you wish to see!!! (excited) New creatures, crops, and fish! 🌿🐟 There's more research to be done!

There's more research to be done! More content for the Mines 💎🔨 I want add more variety when exploring the Mines, with things like hidden rooms and special levels.

Highly likely to be added by end 2023:

Steam Achievements, finally! Since it's something I've never implemented before, I'm not sure how long it'll take but I hope to fit this in before the end of the year. I'll update you guys about whether it's possible when the time comes!

Thank you for reading, and hope you enjoy the update! <3