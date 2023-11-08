Minor update

You can now buy and use Blinx eye drops.
New mode for the Braid spike and app.
Tweaked injuries at the Dojo.
-- Some are now more likely than others, and you can now get a concussion.
There's a new in-game access code related to Shae.
New artwork.
Improved text layout in card results to reduce likelihood of overly wide columns.
Fixed a problem with the stealing mechanics.
Fixed not being able to sleep in prison.
Fixed some typos and other small bugs; thanks for the reports!
