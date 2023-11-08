New Lonesome Village v1.2 update with more languages and cloud save!

Share · View all patches · Build 12645576 · Last edited 8 November 2023 – 02:09:12 UTC by Wendy

We are happy to share that we have a new version 1.2 for Lonesome Village!

This one has the following new languages:

Korean

Simplified Chinese

This new version also includes cloud save support!

And last but not least, this one also has big improvements in performance and bug fixes!

Thanks again for all the support received, we hope you are enjoying the game!

If you like our game please consider leaving a review, that helps a lot!

Steve

Ogre Pixel

www.ogrepixel.com