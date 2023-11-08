New Lonesome Village v1.2 update with more languages and cloud save!

New Lonesome Village v1.2 update with more languages, cloud save and more!
We are happy to share that we have a new version 1.2 for Lonesome Village!
This one has the following new languages:
- Korean
- Simplified Chinese
This new version also includes cloud save support!
And last but not least, this one also has big improvements in performance and bug fixes!
Thanks again for all the support received, we hope you are enjoying the game!
If you like our game please consider leaving a review, that helps a lot!
Steve
Ogre Pixel
www.ogrepixel.com
