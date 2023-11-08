Another step toward stability?

Hey folks,

Thanks for you patience as I muddle through this total save transformation.

The good news is that it is lightning fast, and I've heard that the game now starts up super-fast for those on older machines. This is great news, as this save-game change has been... painful.

It turned out that location information was actually buried in THREE places, and not the two I had been working with. When you leave a location it is supposed to look in the primary player save in order to respawn the player. What I had forgotten is that there was interim information for when you zoomed into a location, which hung around far longer than I was aware of, and caused you to 'pop' back to that location, which was... annoying.

That should now be fixed on this build. Again, thanks for putting up with the instability and jank as I move toward solidifying this new build. I fix other bits and pieces at the same time as I'm doing the 'big' stuff, so the game is actually getting better, even when it seems hard to believe that sometimes.