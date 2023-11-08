 Skip to content

Ooblets update for 8 November 2023

Update notes for 1.4.20

Build 12645352 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Little update for folks who were finding the oobmobile audio stressful:

  • Added user-controlled volume settings for Oobmobile sound effects.

Have fun!

