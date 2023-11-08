 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

STALCRAFT update for 8 November 2023

Patchnote [11/08/23]

Share · View all patches · Build 12645319 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Battle pack #2


Get the most value with our second Dead Man's Marathon Battle Pack. It not only gives you 10 levels of Battle Passes, but also 10 crates of unique 3D styles and legendary camouflages, 20 "Sponsor Gifts" and a set of "Consumer" themed paint for armor and weapons.

Other

  • The Vulture module on weapons in Dead Man's Marathon is now only found on pistols and sniper rifles.
  • Players who had problems with getting Twitch drops will be able to get them from the courier after maintenance.
  • A 7.62 NATO PMAG black magazine was added to the "Dealer" NPC. It cost of 5 million rubles.
  • On 11.10.23 there will be a supply of 7.62 NATO PMAG black magazines (not bound) on an auction with an initial bid of 1 million rubles.

Thank you for your attention,
And good hunting at the Marathon!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1818452 Depot 1818452
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link