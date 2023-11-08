Patchnote [11/08/23]

Battle pack #2



Get the most value with our second Dead Man's Marathon Battle Pack. It not only gives you 10 levels of Battle Passes, but also 10 crates of unique 3D styles and legendary camouflages, 20 "Sponsor Gifts" and a set of "Consumer" themed paint for armor and weapons.

Other

The Vulture module on weapons in Dead Man's Marathon is now only found on pistols and sniper rifles.

Players who had problems with getting Twitch drops will be able to get them from the courier after maintenance.

A 7.62 NATO PMAG black magazine was added to the "Dealer" NPC. It cost of 5 million rubles.

On 11.10.23 there will be a supply of 7.62 NATO PMAG black magazines (not bound) on an auction with an initial bid of 1 million rubles.

Thank you for your attention,

And good hunting at the Marathon!