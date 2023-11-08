Patch 0.2.2: It's Time to Suit Up 🧑‍🚀

Hello all Captains!

We’re back at it again, bringing you even more updates to Jumplight Odyssey!

Before we get into the update, we did just want to take the time to recognise that the community – across lotsa’ platforms – have given us so much great feedback on every single update we’ve brought to you! Yet again, thank you so much! We have lots of areas that we do plan to continue working on, but all of which will require building systems from the ground up (rather than tinkering with existing ones), or work that is so complex it requires some deep thinking from the team to unpick the problem and address it properly.

So the TLDR is: we hear you! We want to improve the flow of a bunch of UX and UI related things too - we just want to ensure we give it the time and love it deserves. We appreciate your understanding and patience, we really do feel like we have one of the best communities out there.

We also plan to release what we’ve called Dev Diaries! They’re a little different from our previous Developer Logs because they’re more impersonal, and are meant to give some more insight into the technical underbelly and challenges faced in JLO’s development! So if you have any questions that might fit a Dev Diary, feel free to fling them to our Community Managers (Chan, Sarah, Mig and Squishy).

Anyway! Onward to the patch!

Big Wins

Players are now able to dismiss Picture-in-Picture popups without having to action them (e.g. dismiss “View Spacecraft“ after an away mission returns instead of being forced to view it). We know this was a big pain point for folks, so we’re glad to have knocked this one on the head.

We’ve improved the timing/duration of some Picture-in-Picture popups, as well as made an effort to reduce the repetitiveness of some.

Spacesuits have gotten a brand new look, including new Officer-specific spacesuits! Folks wearing spacesuits are now able to walk in zero-g and perform tasks in hazardous areas (low oxygen, etc)! Plus, they come with an adorable set of mag boots!

Here's a little treat! This is some early-stage concept art of what we were thinking for the spacesuits upon initial design.

Bug Wanted List

This is a hit list of bugs that we’d love more information on…

Endless Loading Screen Bug. This bug occurs when you’re attempting to load into JLO but become stuck on a permanent loading screen. This problem is particularly elusive and hard to replicate – please reach out to our CMs if you get this one!

Machines Being Stuck Bug. We’ve seen a few reports of people struggling with some machines in JLO not producing correctly or enough – we’d love to investigate specific instances of this! If you have this bug please report it!

Priority Problems. If you’re experiencing any problems with the priority system, please do let us know! We’ve seen a fair few reports of this but would love specific examples and delicious logs.

Gameplay

Animation/Art

Over Halloween, we’ve heard reports of Hot Tubs turning off when they’re supposed to be on, and on when they’re supposed to be off. This won’t happen any more. On an unrelated note: the Bridge wants to reiterate that ghosts are NOT real.

At times, Shuttles and Extractor VFX were visible between decks - this has since been fixed!

In a similar vein to the Indestructible Turbo Dishwasher, our Basic Kitchen became the Invisible Basic Kitchen. They’re now visible. The Bridge wants to reiterate, again unrelated, that ghosts are NOT real.

At times, Jumplight Regulators appeared visually operational but had – in fact – been destroyed. This has been fixed.

Asteroids have had a glow up. They have brand new trails, particle systems, lingering debris and cronchy impact effects when hitting your ship. Get smacked in style.

Sometimes, VFX would not be triggered when the game was being fast forwarded, and this meant that damage was not dealt by your Marines. Now this is not the case!

The Fire VFX incorrectly rendered at times, and now will render correctly!

Fixed issue where VFX on the Metal Extractor would apply an outline effect when the cursor is hovered over the main object

Some crew reported to the Medbay because they were, and I quote, not “panicking enough when getting sucked out of airlocks”. They now will panic an adequate amount when getting sucked out of airlocks.

AI

Supply sometimes would fail to completely haul a delivery when the destination becomes unreachable – these crew now longer get stuck mid-haul.

Despite our teleportation ban, crew were teleporting to the card and chess tables. This has since been fixed! Please report any more teleportation to the Bridge!

The Bridge has made improvements in how frequently the net-change in oxygen is calculated: more accurate information and data for the Captain to use!

There was a problem where some crew would become stuck when they were assigned to a shuttle. They would dissociate and stare into space (mood). They won’t do it any more (we probably still will).

We fixed a small issue where if a Scientist was interrupted on the Medical Beds or MediGel Tank, a second Scientist would begin to use it and incur a secondary cost to complete the task.

Balancing

There was an issue where Plastic Fabricators were storing less resources than they intended – we’ve corrected this!

There was a problem with prioritisation where Medical beds would take priority over MediGel Tanks and Counselling Booths, meaning their interactions continually were interrupted. This will no longer happen!

We conducted a balancing pass at the Counselling Booth so crew with low morale and/or in Despair will take fewer sessions to fully recover.

We also resolved a problem where the Fuel Burning Reactors would never reach their full capacity of 16.

Fixed issue where crew would stop hauling to the Composite Assembler before it reached its max capacity of 8 plastic and 8 metals

UI/UX

Chromatic Aberration can now be disabled in the Display Settings screen!

Fixed issue where popups would flicker default strings on buttons when they are dismissed.

We’ve improved the timing/duration of some Picture-in-Picture(PiP) popups, as well as reducing the repetitiveness of some.

We improved the object hover logic for upgrade slots in Management Mode to display the footprint and bounding box more clearly.

The Flight deck “Upgrades” are now referred to correctly as “Spacecraft”!

Players are now able to dismiss Picture-in-Picture popups without having to action them (e.g. dismiss “View Spacecraft“ after an away mission returns instead of being forced to view it). Yay!

Localisation

Updated the object description and note text for the radar operator station (radar tracking station)

Adjusted credits list

That’s all!

Thank you so much for hanging out, and please keep your feedback, bug reports and great vibes coming!

Keeping your Hope Bar Full,

Chan + LoG

