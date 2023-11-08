Planet S Version 1.0.1

Hi everyone!

First of all:

We were completely blown away by the massive influx of new players and how the game took of in the last week! We never expected that the release would bring in that many new people! Thank you all so much for all the kind words and great feedback over the last days! It was really cool to see so many people enjoy the game.

Now on to the first set of changes after the release:

Flag editor:

Bots now have a random icon on their flag

You can now shift + left click on the icon button to cycle back to the last icon

~ New flag layers will now automatically be selected

Fixed multiple crash problems related to the editor

Fixed weird editor behaviour after saving or loading presets

Quality of life:

Japanese characters can now be used throughout the game

Added a tile occupation overview to the planet info menu. It list how many tiles the planet has as well as the amount of tiles per type and the usage





Localization:

We were able to add additional localizations thanks to the help of a few amazing community members!

Added Japanese localization by diamond_block

Added Russian localization by Ford

~ Kwaio updated and corrected some French localization issues

Balancing:

~ Easy bots are way less aggresive now

~ Medium bots are a little less aggressive now

Bug fixes:

Fixed a bug causing the disguise effect to not always be in sync in multiplayer

Fixed a rendering glitch when trying to buid a building of which there are more than 300 on one planet

Fixed a bug causing the tutorial to sometimes disappear

Fixed trade notifications popping up even though nothing was traded

Fixed a bug causing the building and tools menu to show up when using the hotkeys after tabbing away from a planet

Fixed multiple bot related crashes

Fixed a diplomacy UI related crash

We are still investigating a couple of other issues and we are already working on the next patch!

Enjoy!

TeamJA