How To Hack In? update for 8 November 2023

Patch notes 08/11/2023 01:13

Patch notes 08/11/2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: fix terminal auto focus on input when reopen using taskbar button
  • Changed: SFX and Music audio separate volume settings
  • Changed: majority of NPCs will have less money, only limited percentage of npcs will be rich (between 8-20%) (NEW GAME ONLY)

