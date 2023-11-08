Patch notes 08/11/2023 01:13

- Fixed: fix terminal auto focus on input when reopen using taskbar button
- Changed: SFX and Music audio separate volume settings
- Changed: majority of NPCs will have less money, only limited percentage of npcs will be rich (between 8-20%) (NEW GAME ONLY)
