 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

禁忌试炼 update for 8 November 2023

November 8th Update (1)

Share · View all patches · Build 12645210 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players,

Thank you for your feedback. The contents of this update are as follows:

  1. When selecting "Dismantle All Runes" now, challenge keys will no longer be selected. Only by filtering the backpack into the item category can you bulk dismantle challenge keys.
  2. Introduced the 2.0 Classic Server, the testing code is [2ClassicBranch]. Right-click in the library, go to Properties, then Testing, and enter the code to play the 2.0 version again.
    (Due to different version data, the save files are separate, so starting a new save file is required for the Classic version.)

Note: To ensure the best gaming experience, please make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2455061 Depot 2455061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link