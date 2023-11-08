November 8th Update (1)

Dear players,

Thank you for your feedback. The contents of this update are as follows:

When selecting "Dismantle All Runes" now, challenge keys will no longer be selected. Only by filtering the backpack into the item category can you bulk dismantle challenge keys. Introduced the 2.0 Classic Server, the testing code is [2ClassicBranch]. Right-click in the library, go to Properties, then Testing, and enter the code to play the 2.0 version again.

(Due to different version data, the save files are separate, so starting a new save file is required for the Classic version.)

Note: To ensure the best gaming experience, please make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the game.