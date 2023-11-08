 Skip to content

The Power Latch Kid update for 8 November 2023

v 0.3.3 Patch Notes

v 0.3.3 Patch Notes

Build 12645208

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1- Added leaderboard button to view leaderboards on the main menu
2- Added splash pages at game startup
3- Added 'info' button to main menu
4- General bug squashing

Thanks for playing!

