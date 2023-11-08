 Skip to content

Backrooms Cycle update for 8 November 2023

fixes and stuff

Build 12645200 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added Assault Rifle, it drops from partygoer

Fixed Jenny dropping from partygoer
Fixed controller joystick drift
If you fall out of the map you get transported to poolrooms without dying now.
Sometimes dead bodies dropped to poolrooms, they will no longer do that.
Fixed saving stats and inventory for clients in a multiplayer game.
Players respawn in poolrooms after death now.
Fixed problems with duplicate containers in kinderrooms (containers were empty, now they will be full)

