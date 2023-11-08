fixes and stuff

Added Assault Rifle, it drops from partygoer

Fixed Jenny dropping from partygoer

Fixed controller joystick drift

If you fall out of the map you get transported to poolrooms without dying now.

Sometimes dead bodies dropped to poolrooms, they will no longer do that.

Fixed saving stats and inventory for clients in a multiplayer game.

Players respawn in poolrooms after death now.

Fixed problems with duplicate containers in kinderrooms (containers were empty, now they will be full)