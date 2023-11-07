 Skip to content

The Last Game update for 7 November 2023

v0.4.4 released - balancing, hotfixes and new items

v0.4.4 released - balancing, hotfixes and new items

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features:

  • add "Confusion" item which makes enemies move and shoot randomly
  • add "Hypothermia" item which makes enemies slower
  • shield room now sometimes provide an additional shield
  • the soul and heart receptacle converter items will now slowy recharge

Bugfixes:

  • "Bomber Kid" character was stopping dropping bombs after a boss "pause"
  • the decoy was not targeted by enemies
  • it was almost impossible to get an item in chest with the Hard and Extreme difficulties
  • homing projectiles were not homing in some cases
  • rename one of the two "Hourglass" items into "Time Dilation"

