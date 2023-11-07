v0.4.4 released - balancing, hotfixes and new items

New features:
- add "Confusion" item which makes enemies move and shoot randomly
- add "Hypothermia" item which makes enemies slower
- shield room now sometimes provide an additional shield
- the soul and heart receptacle converter items will now slowy recharge
Bugfixes:
- "Bomber Kid" character was stopping dropping bombs after a boss "pause"
- the decoy was not targeted by enemies
- it was almost impossible to get an item in chest with the Hard and Extreme difficulties
- homing projectiles were not homing in some cases
- rename one of the two "Hourglass" items into "Time Dilation"
