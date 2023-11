Hey everyone, GearBlocks has now launched into Early Access!

There will be a 10% launch discount until November 15th, so be sure to take advantage of that. Also, you can help out a lot by leaving a review on Steam.

Here's a quick preview of what to expect if you buy the game:



Thanks for your patience and support over the years, I hope you enjoy the game. I have plans for some exciting post launch updates, but as always let me know what you'd like to see!