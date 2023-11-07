 Skip to content

R.A.V.E - Real-time Audio Visual Experience Playtest update for 7 November 2023

0.1.0.8.2 Beta Hotfix

Build 12644829

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Default Character:

  • Adjusted network logic for running.
  • Updated sitting module to reset character to previous location.
  • Fixed issue that caused character to rotate while sitting.

VR Character:

  • Adjusted network logic for running.

Chat:

  • Added "Commands" button with "/reloadvideo" and "/reloadaudio".

Photo Gallery:

  • Added a button to open the photo gallery when saving a photo.
  • Fixed issue with photos not calculating a new number when saving.
  • Fixed issue with Location and Event from not loading when uploading a photo to the R.A.V.E Discord on a client player.
  • Fixed issue that allowed a photo being saved while the gallery was open.

Video Options:

  • Added "Experimental Settings" section.

Miscellaneous:

  • Increased volume of UI sounds and background ambience.
