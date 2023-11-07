0.1.0.8.2 Beta Hotfix

Default Character:
- Adjusted network logic for running.
- Updated sitting module to reset character to previous location.
- Fixed issue that caused character to rotate while sitting.
VR Character:
- Adjusted network logic for running.
Chat:
- Added "Commands" button with "/reloadvideo" and "/reloadaudio".
Photo Gallery:
- Added a button to open the photo gallery when saving a photo.
- Fixed issue with photos not calculating a new number when saving.
- Fixed issue with Location and Event from not loading when uploading a photo to the R.A.V.E Discord on a client player.
- Fixed issue that allowed a photo being saved while the gallery was open.
Video Options:
- Added "Experimental Settings" section.
Miscellaneous:
- Increased volume of UI sounds and background ambience.