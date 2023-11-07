- Fixed a bug where the tooltip for certain relics would appear off screen or the tooltip would be too wide
- The total damage dealt will now be rounded to the nearest integer on the game over screen
Chess Survivors update for 7 November 2023
1.2 Hotfix #1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2065003 Depot 2065003
- Loading history…
Depot 2065004 Depot 2065004
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update