Chess Survivors update for 7 November 2023

1.2 Hotfix #1

7 November 2023

  • Fixed a bug where the tooltip for certain relics would appear off screen or the tooltip would be too wide
  • The total damage dealt will now be rounded to the nearest integer on the game over screen

