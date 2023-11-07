 Skip to content

TYPECAST update for 7 November 2023

1.0.4 Hotfix

Build 12644678

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where Bomb Rats explosions couldn't kill you.
  • Fixed bugs with various achievements.
  • Fixed bug where gems couldn't reach the player if the player was too close to the edge of the screen.
  • Fixed bug where, when parrying the projectile of a dead enemy, the game would crash.

