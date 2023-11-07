STATISTICS! PERK UPGRADE PRIORIZATION! MORE QOL! - UPDATE V0.14

Power Fantasy is still growing. I'm overwhelmed by all the positive feedback and the awesome community we are building. It's now playable on the Steam Deck by the way!
FEATURES
- You will now see some statistics when you die or survive
- Perks and items are shown next to the statistics
- Perks now have tags
- You can now toggle a preview of perk upgrades
- Implemented a perk priorization system for upgrades: When you pick a perk that has upgrades, the middle perk will always be one of those upgrades until every upgrade was shown once
- Perk upgrades now have an alternate frame to stand out visually
- Steam achievements will now trigger retrospectively if they didn't before for some reason
- The Steam achievements now also sync back to the ingame achievements
- The auras Hotheaded and Arctic Presence now have a visual effect
- Replaced the "Bosses killed" text in the UI with skulls, representing the bosses to spawn. They turn green when you kill a boss and red when the boss escapes
- Added a volume slider to the Options
- Added a knockback to close enemies when Misty is landing
- Added a timer to Mistys broom
- Added visual effects for Manual of Might and Tome of Mysteries
- Added a visual effect to Arics shockwave on crit
- Added 3 new perk upgrades to the Tome of Mysteries
- Added 2 new perk upgrades to the Manual of Might
- Added a little notification for successful evasion
FIXES
- Fixed controller support for the options
- Fixed a bug with the cursor becoming invisible
- Fixed a bug with the suffix Cyrophobia
- Fixed a bug with the audio getting too loud after picking a perk
- Fixed knockback on bosses (Manual of Might)
TWEAKS
- Increased the contrast of the cursor
- Added a brighter outline to the heart containers for better visibility
- Ember got a notable buff
- Changed the minimum value of the random range suffix so it can't be 0
- Reduced the initial area for auras from 6 to 4 units
- Reduced default burn damage from 5 to 3
- Reduced default burn duration from 5 to 3
- Reduced the default freeze duration from 2 to 1
- Misty can't deal damage while on her broom now
- Hotheaded and Arctic Presence are now upgrades
- High On Life: Reduced the crit multi while at full health from 100% to 50%
- Blades of Justice now also scale with physical damage modifiers
- Strong Opinion: Added 20% crit multi
- More adjustments to spawn rates and some bosses
