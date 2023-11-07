STATISTICS! PERK UPGRADE PRIORIZATION! MORE QOL! - UPDATE V0.14

Power Fantasy is still growing. I'm overwhelmed by all the positive feedback and the awesome community we are building. It's now playable on the Steam Deck by the way!

FEATURES

You will now see some statistics when you die or survive

Perks and items are shown next to the statistics

Perks now have tags

You can now toggle a preview of perk upgrades

Implemented a perk priorization system for upgrades: When you pick a perk that has upgrades, the middle perk will always be one of those upgrades until every upgrade was shown once

Perk upgrades now have an alternate frame to stand out visually

Steam achievements will now trigger retrospectively if they didn't before for some reason

The Steam achievements now also sync back to the ingame achievements

The auras Hotheaded and Arctic Presence now have a visual effect

Replaced the "Bosses killed" text in the UI with skulls, representing the bosses to spawn. They turn green when you kill a boss and red when the boss escapes

Added a volume slider to the Options

Added a knockback to close enemies when Misty is landing

Added a timer to Mistys broom

Added visual effects for Manual of Might and Tome of Mysteries

Added a visual effect to Arics shockwave on crit

Added 3 new perk upgrades to the Tome of Mysteries

Added 2 new perk upgrades to the Manual of Might

Added a little notification for successful evasion

FIXES

Fixed controller support for the options

Fixed a bug with the cursor becoming invisible

Fixed a bug with the suffix Cyrophobia

Fixed a bug with the audio getting too loud after picking a perk

Fixed knockback on bosses (Manual of Might)

TWEAKS