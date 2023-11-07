- Fixed some issues that were introduced by shields being affected by the defense value code refactor. All artifacts that were monitoring the "health value" also began to monitor the "shield value" as well. As a result, the Gem of Suffering, Tears of Sacrifice, Avenger's Tome, Blood Shield, Verdant Armor, Health Lost Disk, and Loafer survivor class were all adjusted to resolve the issues.
- Survivor mode will display a time greater than 1 hour.
- Fixed an issue where the dash effects of certain artifacts or accessories remained after dashing toward the final gate.
Spell Disk update for 7 November 2023
Spell Disk 0.5.4d hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
