Fixed several cases where you could permanently lose access to your ship.
Added a new NPC to Kandaria Port who will instantly retrieve your ship if you have lost it (at the far bottom of the left-hand dock).
Your ship now comes with you to the nearest available ocean tile when teleporting to different cities.
Solune update for 7 November 2023
Ship Bug Fix and Improvements
