 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Solune update for 7 November 2023

Ship Bug Fix and Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 12644643 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed several cases where you could permanently lose access to your ship.
Added a new NPC to Kandaria Port who will instantly retrieve your ship if you have lost it (at the far bottom of the left-hand dock).
Your ship now comes with you to the nearest available ocean tile when teleporting to different cities.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2636571 Depot 2636571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link