Ultimate Tag update for 7 November 2023

More Colors and Accessories!

Ultimate Tag update for 7 November 2023 · Build 12644614

Patchnotes via Steam Community

When you've finished a game with your friends, you'll now receive a new color or accessory as a reward!

This was supposed to be in the first release, but apparently it wasn't working. Whoops!

