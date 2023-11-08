 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

OASIS: Tokyo update for 8 November 2023

Post-Launch Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12644606 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi! Just a real quick post-launch update with a few quality of life features.

Changelog:

  • changed interaction raycast to a spherecast (little more leeway for item pickup in some cases, should be mostly the same otherwise)
  • added a world record time to the tutorial timeboard (if you beat this - email me with a video of the attempt and the name you want on the board: skaaiedev@gmail.com - make sure to have the subject start with something like [world record] or i probably wont see it)
  • added an objective reminder at the start of each mission (this can be disabled via "skip obj message" in settings)
  • fixed an issue where gang high threat targets wouldn't wear their helmets sometimes

I have began working on changing everything so all the text in the game can be localized, however there's a lot of text in the game so it'll be a while before actually translating the game becomes a possibility.

Thanks for the support so far, I really appreciate it!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2531341 Depot 2531341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link