Hi! Just a real quick post-launch update with a few quality of life features.
Changelog:
- changed interaction raycast to a spherecast (little more leeway for item pickup in some cases, should be mostly the same otherwise)
- added a world record time to the tutorial timeboard (if you beat this - email me with a video of the attempt and the name you want on the board: skaaiedev@gmail.com - make sure to have the subject start with something like [world record] or i probably wont see it)
- added an objective reminder at the start of each mission (this can be disabled via "skip obj message" in settings)
- fixed an issue where gang high threat targets wouldn't wear their helmets sometimes
I have began working on changing everything so all the text in the game can be localized, however there's a lot of text in the game so it'll be a while before actually translating the game becomes a possibility.
Thanks for the support so far, I really appreciate it!
Changed files in this update