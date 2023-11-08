Hi! Just a real quick post-launch update with a few quality of life features.

Changelog:

changed interaction raycast to a spherecast (little more leeway for item pickup in some cases, should be mostly the same otherwise)

added a world record time to the tutorial timeboard (if you beat this - email me with a video of the attempt and the name you want on the board: skaaiedev@gmail.com - make sure to have the subject start with something like [world record] or i probably wont see it)

added an objective reminder at the start of each mission (this can be disabled via "skip obj message" in settings)

fixed an issue where gang high threat targets wouldn't wear their helmets sometimes

I have began working on changing everything so all the text in the game can be localized, however there's a lot of text in the game so it'll be a while before actually translating the game becomes a possibility.

Thanks for the support so far, I really appreciate it!