 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Type Your Fate Playtest update for 7 November 2023

Update to version v.0.1.1b

Share · View all patches · Build 12644605 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New language command added for change between english or spanish. It's necessary to restart the game for changes will be applied.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2656101 Depot 2656101
  • Loading history…
Depot 2656102 Depot 2656102
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link