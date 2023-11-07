 Skip to content

Terracards update for 7 November 2023

Early Access: 1.0.0 is FINALLY available! ✨

Build 12644556

We're happy to announce the 1.0.0 of Terracards! ✨
Please keep in mind that this is an Early Access version of the game, we pretend to keep adding new content to it and hear your feedback about everything in the game. Join our Discord and give us your thoughts! 😊

New Content! 🤩

  • Added new plants: withered crops (a lot of them) and corrupted carrot
  • Added new animals: a lot of bunnies, wolves and gnomes
  • Added new structures: cutter, loom, fantastic chocolate fabric, cross and church
  • Added new essences: Home Sweet Home, Rabbit Apprentice, BUNNY LIKE CARROT and Chocolate Addiction
