Update v1.14 - Survival Mode PART V

With Classic Mode right around the corner, we're ramping up to it's release with a few additions to Survival Mode + some tweaks to the game.

Oh, and look out for the Owlboy DLC hitting Steam on Dec 5th!

In October we hosted a creative competition, and we've started adding challenges suggested by fans on our [Discord](discord.gg/dpadstudio)!

New Survival Challenges:

Scrap Rush

Wyrming Up (I, II and III)

Saturn Night

Minor Changes:

All big enemies (Voven, Chain-A-Rang, Flailer, Scarecrow) now explode smaller enemies around them.

Fixed bug where Vario would hurt player even while invisible.

Fixed Chain-Saw collision detection.

Fixed issue with explosions doubling HIT Combo.

Shark Attack in Survival Mode HP dropped from 200 to 100.

Creeping Goats now level up when a boss is defeated, instead of when their wave end.

Reduced speed and HP of Creeping Goats.

Asteroids removed from Survival (for now).

Increased Bombs HP from 3 to 7 during Samurai Fight.

Because some of these fixes address the scoring system - we've created new leaderboards for Story Mode, and made the current leaderboards 'Legacy'.

They'll remain on the Steam Community for all to see, but you'll no longer be able to compete on these.

