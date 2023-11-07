Ross Lake Park Released!

You were waiting for this update, and we were looking forward to its release!!! The Ross Lake Park map is ready to present itself and we are very glad to hear your feedback.

Download the new update and get an unforgettable and exciting experience with the new map!🔥

Added:

Ross Lake park map.

Improved snow materials at Winter Park.

Detailing of rivers of all maps with splash particles.

Improved control of the drone and cameras. Now the rotation speed does not depend on the FPS.

Detailing Redwood and Yellowstone with new environment assets.

Reworked photo camera rendering system.

Fixed:

Fixed animations of Bigfoot's skills when he interacts with the hunter.

Fixed a bug where Bigfoot could not use directional arrows in some rooms.

Fixed bug with None lobby.

The bug where you could not exit the inventory using the inventory call button.

Fixed a bug with replication of lightning in the tree.

Fixed a bug with delayed Bigfoot trap trigger animation.

Fixes for the rendering of some effects.

Level design fixes.

Flare gun reloads and bullet counts bug.

Fixed bugs with night vision camera and photo camera aiming.

Fixed M4 shots out of sync with the server.

Changed:

AWM new mag capacity = 5.

M4 new mag capacity = 30.

Glock new mag capacity = 15.

Remington 870 new mag capacity = 5.

Remington 700 new mag capacity = 6.







