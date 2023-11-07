Dawn of Corruption [0.8.0] Release Notes!

Hey everyone~

Got something big coming for this one. I've been meaning to tweak combat for the longest time now, mainly to fix three big issues I had with the old design.

-There were too many inputs required for small/unimportant decisions.

-The whole passage for the fight reloads with every attack, which resets the viewpoint of the player and takes some time to load.

-With long combos, the resulting page has too much text to process, making it bloated and unenticing.

So I sat down and tweak how combat flows and how moves are picked.

I feel like this is much more elegant than before, and while it still needs some tweaks here and there, it already feels a lot better than the old system.

Thanks again for the support and see you next month~

Release Notes 0.8.0:

Features:

Reworked combat entirely.

-Fight moves are now added to a timeline associated to each character.

-The timeline keeps a detailed history of moves that happened so far.

-Stronger moves take more time to execute, giving your opponent the opportunity to do more moves against you, and vice versa.

-The Stamina stat has been reworked into the Prowess stat. It now lowers how much time moves take in the timeline.

-Stamina cost has been removed from fight moves.

-Moves are executed as they are picked, instead of being put in a combo.

-Every time a move is selected, you receive a new set of moves to pick from.

-Combat now happens through a single passage, making inputs much faster.

-Removed stack limit for sigil moves since they now have an impact on the timeline.

-The "Do Nothing" move uses 1 action cost, letting you delay your timeline slightly when needed.

-Momentum now scales based on the length of your timeline.

-Stuns now give a temporary Prowess debuff instead of chaging your moveset.

-The "inspect" feature pops in a seperate window once clicked.

-Lowered corruption needed to see special scenes in the nyx dungeon (200 from 500)

Bugfixes:

-Fixed an issue where only the imp and torgar's art were shown when inspecting them.

This version is NOT compatible with saves from 0.7.11 but you can restart the game with your Essence, Achievements and Exp from older saves.

