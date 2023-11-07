- Added the ability to rapidly spend skill points on skills by holding shift or pressing "Y" on the controller. This will spend as many points as possible on the skill
- Added the ability to remove skill points from skills by right clicking or pressing "X" on the controller. Be warned that removing the last point in a skill that unlocks an ability will remove that ability from your bar
- Added the ability to rapidly spend/refund money on Monster Level and Scroll Speed before entering a level. Hold Shift or press "Y" to do this.
- Upped the Scroll Speed cap to 15. Boy this is really expensive!
- Tied item level to the max modifier count on items. This will result in the item progression curve feeling smoother from early game to lategame. Note that Spicy, Inferno, and Nightmare intrinsically cause higher item levels to drop, so they'll now also intrinsically have higher quality items than Normal mode
- Changed the two attack-focused traits on the Adventurer tree to specifically apply to Melee Swipe
- The second attack-focused trait now boosts Melee Swipe's base damage effectiveness
- Fixed a bug where Damage Effectiveness didn't always display properly on the stats panel
- Fixed a bug where tooltips on the level select screen could render offscreen
Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 7 November 2023
Progression and Quality of Life Updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
