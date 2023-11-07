 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Trans Ops Playtest update for 7 November 2023

TransOps.PlayTest8 - Hot Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 12644340 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Same as PlayTest7 just noticed a few issues with character selection. Fixed them. More of a Hot Fix. Still need 3 to 4 people to truly test Character Selection.

  • Character Selection

  • Added ability to used "Saved Character" on start and between deaths/rounds, if player has one.

  • Added ability to use "Random Character Selection" if user decides not to pick one.

(Not deploying? Read hints and popup messages. Make sure the character you are selecting is the one spawning.)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2505481 Depot 2505481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link