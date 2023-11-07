TransOps.PlayTest8 - Hot Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 12644340 · Last edited 7 November 2023 – 22:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Same as PlayTest7 just noticed a few issues with character selection. Fixed them. More of a Hot Fix. Still need 3 to 4 people to truly test Character Selection.

Character Selection

Added ability to used "Saved Character" on start and between deaths/rounds, if player has one.

Added ability to use "Random Character Selection" if user decides not to pick one.

(Not deploying? Read hints and popup messages. Make sure the character you are selecting is the one spawning.)