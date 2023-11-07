BRUTAL UPDATE, REALISTIC GORE AND FLESH, PORTED TO UE5

ue4 to ue5 ported perfectly
Added more detailed gore effects to intensify the gameplay experience.
-Addressed and fixed all known bugs.
-Revamped the AI system to enhance in-game intelligence.
-Completely redesigned the user interface (UI) for improved user experience.
-Fine-tuned the physics engine for more realistic interactions.
-Overhauled the bullet system to provide smoother and more satisfying gameplay.
Introduced a variety of new customization options for players.
-Improved graphics ue5.
-Replaced the G3 weapon with the MP5, offering a fresh weapon choice.
-realistic headshots, they just fall
-Improved the blood effects with new particle systems, creating interactive interactions with the game environment.
