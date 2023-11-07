BRUTAL UPDATE, REALISTIC GORE AND FLESH, PORTED TO UE5

ue4 to ue5 ported perfectly

Added more detailed gore effects to intensify the gameplay experience.



-Addressed and fixed all known bugs.

-Revamped the AI system to enhance in-game intelligence.

-Completely redesigned the user interface (UI) for improved user experience.

-Fine-tuned the physics engine for more realistic interactions.

-Overhauled the bullet system to provide smoother and more satisfying gameplay.

Introduced a variety of new customization options for players.



-Improved graphics ue5.

-Replaced the G3 weapon with the MP5, offering a fresh weapon choice.

-realistic headshots, they just fall

-Improved the blood effects with new particle systems, creating interactive interactions with the game environment.

