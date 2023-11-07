 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Project Psycho update for 7 November 2023

BRUTAL UPDATE, REALISTIC GORE AND FLESH, PORTED TO UE5

Share · View all patches · Build 12644193 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ue4 to ue5 ported perfectly

Added more detailed gore effects to intensify the gameplay experience.


-Addressed and fixed all known bugs.
-Revamped the AI system to enhance in-game intelligence.
-Completely redesigned the user interface (UI) for improved user experience.
-Fine-tuned the physics engine for more realistic interactions.
-Overhauled the bullet system to provide smoother and more satisfying gameplay.

Introduced a variety of new customization options for players.


-Improved graphics ue5.
-Replaced the G3 weapon with the MP5, offering a fresh weapon choice.
-realistic headshots, they just fall
-Improved the blood effects with new particle systems, creating interactive interactions with the game environment.

Changed files in this update

ProjectIV: Ragdoll Content Depot 1861611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link